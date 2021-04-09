LPL Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. Argus raised their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.