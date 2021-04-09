LPL Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 241.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,075,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,596,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,229 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

