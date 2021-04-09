LPL Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

