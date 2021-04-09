LPL Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

