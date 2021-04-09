LPL Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000.

WDIV stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $67.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48.

