LPL Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

