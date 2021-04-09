LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 208.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,864,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

