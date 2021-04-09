LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Comerica by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Comerica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 968,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,091,000 after buying an additional 53,146 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Comerica by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

