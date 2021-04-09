LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,777 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NYSE:WH opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

