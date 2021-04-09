LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,669 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 654,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.