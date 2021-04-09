LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,997,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.