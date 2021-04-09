LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.

