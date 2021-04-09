LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,285 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in China Mobile by 322.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

