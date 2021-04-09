LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,038 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BLW opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.