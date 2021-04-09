LPL Financial LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Direxion Work From Home ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Shares of WFH opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.