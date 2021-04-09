LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,609,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

