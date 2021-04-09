LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LTC Properties stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

