LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.01 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 165,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

