LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,532,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 386,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 34,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

