LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,367. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

