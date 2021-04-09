LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises approximately 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $2,833,094. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $159.62. 1,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

