LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 2,746 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $246.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,291. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

