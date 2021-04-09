LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 3,436 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Altria Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.64. 27,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,249,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

