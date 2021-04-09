LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 723 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.61. 4,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $250.18. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

