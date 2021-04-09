Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $42.60 million and $786,477.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00619937 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040595 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

