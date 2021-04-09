LYNC Network (LYNC) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One LYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $11,039.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00289924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00773005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,612.01 or 1.00235682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.00741302 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

