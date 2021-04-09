M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WINK traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.12). 7,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.63 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.17.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

