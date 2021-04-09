M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.
Shares of WINK traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.12). 7,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.63 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.17.
M Winkworth Company Profile
