MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,343. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

