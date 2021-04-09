MahaDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.83 or 0.00013364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

