Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 10,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

