Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.06

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as high as C$7.25. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 213,980 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.66.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

