Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $254.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.70 million and the highest is $259.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

