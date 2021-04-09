MalwareChain Market Capitalization Hits $961,138.13 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a market cap of $961,138.13 and approximately $8,623.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,030,154 coins and its circulating supply is 6,914,113 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

MalwareChain Coin Trading

