MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $130.76 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 282,983,030 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.