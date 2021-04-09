Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Up 4.8%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

