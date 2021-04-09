Marc M. Mayo Sells 27,409 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.93. 2,564,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,950. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 158.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.