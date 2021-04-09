Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Markel worth $26,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,169.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,036.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,186.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,164.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

