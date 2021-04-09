MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $558.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $531.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.16. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $380.28 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

