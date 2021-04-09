MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $558.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.44.
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $531.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.16. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $380.28 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.41.
In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
