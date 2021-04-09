Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Tamara Ingram Buys 2,000 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Shares of MKS stock traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 156.69 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.21. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

