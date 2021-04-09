Maro 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,306.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $261.82 million and $45,306.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 935,308,524 coins and its circulating supply is 478,283,368 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

