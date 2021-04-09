Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

MMC opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $125.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

