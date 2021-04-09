Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post sales of $921.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $944.00 million. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

MLM stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.