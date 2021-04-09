Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Tops $193.04 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.50 or 0.00032156 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $193.04 million and $45.15 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,899,573 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

