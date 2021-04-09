MASQ Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $24,676.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

