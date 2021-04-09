Massnet (MASS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.90 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $102.90 million and $4.72 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Massnet has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00620552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,346,460 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.