Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $8.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 156.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.19 or 0.03560742 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032276 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

