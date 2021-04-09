Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.74. The firm has a market cap of $374.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

