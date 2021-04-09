Matthew R. Galvanoni Sells 2,951 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 287,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,651. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $419,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

