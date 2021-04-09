Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Cap Tops $314,025.43

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $314,025.43 and approximately $2,855.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00294707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.00775192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,980.62 or 1.00502259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.92 or 0.00724056 BTC.

Maverick Chain Coin Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

