MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $203,299.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,562.44 or 0.99973799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.94 or 0.00459121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00326316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.12 or 0.00790614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00104942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004216 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

